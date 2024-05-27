Tripura: Tragic Collision Claims Life of 1 Laborer and Leaves 9 Injured at Charilam

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 27, 2024: In a devastating incident on Sunday night, a collision between a Bolero vehicle and a lorry on the Agartala-Sabroom road near Charilam Motor Stand in Sepahijala district has resulted in the loss of one life, with nine persons sustaining injuries.

The collision took place at approximately 11 p.m., shattering the quiet of the night and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The victims, all laborers were returning home after a day’s work when tragedy struck.

Upon receiving news of the accident, emergency responders swiftly sprang into action. The injured were promptly transported to Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Hospital for urgent medical attention. However, the severity of their condition necessitated further treatment, leading to their referral to Agartala GBP Hospital.

The identity of the deceased have been confirmed, with authorities notifying the families of the tragic loss. Meanwhile, the injured have been identified as Farooq Miah, Dulal Saha, Deepak Shil, Milon Miah, Subal Miah, Suhail Miah, Abdul Miah, Ripon Miah, and Nasir Miah. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, their condition remains critical.

News of the accident spread rapidly, prompting local leaders including Sushant Deb, a prominent figure in the Vishalgarh constituency, to rush to the scene. The gravity of the situation prompted a swift response from law enforcement, with officers from Bishalgarh police station mobilizing to secure the area.

As investigations into the cause of the collision took place, authorities are appealing for information that may aid in apprehending the responsible party. The Bishalgarh police are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to bring those responsible to justice.