15 Relief Camps Opened as Heavy Rains Cause Widespread Flooding in Tripura: Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

NET Web Desk

Agartala, May 27, 2024: In response to severe flooding caused by heavy rains linked to Cyclone Remal, the state has established 15 relief camps to support affected residents. Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced the measures during a press conference at the Secretariat here in Agartala city on Tuesday, revealing that 746 individuals have already sought refuge in these camps.

Minister Chowdhury detailed the extensive impact of the storm, noting that 467 houses have sustained damage due to the incessant rainfall. Over the past 48 hours, the state has experienced an average rainfall of 215.5 mm, with Unkoti district recording the highest at 252.4 mm and South Tripura district the lowest at 168 mm.

The minister highlighted that the deluge has led to significant agricultural and electrical infrastructure damage. Rising water levels in various rivers have prompted continuous monitoring by the Water Resources Department. Efforts are being coordinated at multiple levels, with the district administrations and relevant departments working round-the-clock on rescue operations and vital services.

In response to the emergency, a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary has put in place a series of immediate measures. Minister Chowdhury assured that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Service, State Administration, and Revenue Department are all actively engaged in mitigating the crisis.

The minister further reported disruptions caused by uprooted trees, which have blocked roads and disrupted electricity services. Despite these challenges, administrative officials are working tirelessly to restore normalcy and provide immediate assistance to the victims.