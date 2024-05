NET Web Desk

Two persons died and over 500 others were injured as heavy rain lashed Meghalaya in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, officials said on Tuesday.

One death was reported from East Jaintia Hills and another in a car accident in East Khasi Hills district, they said.

The relentless downpour in the past 24 hours has affected around 17 villages and damaged several houses, a State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) report said.