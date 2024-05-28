All schools In Manipur To Remain Closed Till May 31 Due To Bad Weather

NET Web Desk

In view of the widespread destruction and inconveniences caused to many households and installations across the state due to incessant rain and floods that followed and in anticipation of the same in the following days, and keeping in mind the safety of the students and teachers of the state, all schools of the state, Government, Government Aided, Private and Central Schools, which are not yet under Summer vacation, will stay closed on the 29th of May, 2024, 30th of May, 2024 and the 31st of May, 2024.

During this period, all activities at the schools, including the admission process should not be taken up.

All Zonal Education Officers/DI of Schools (Independent Charges) under the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur are hereby directed to inform all concerned under your jurisdiction and take up necessary actions accordingly.