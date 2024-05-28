Arunachal: IMD Issues Red Alert For Next Three Days; Heavy Rainfall And Thunderstorms Expected

NET Web Desk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Arunachal Pradesh, forecasting severe weather conditions over the next three days.

The alert predicts thunderstorms with lightning and extremely heavy rainfall in several districts, raising concerns about potential landslides and flash floods.

The IMD has specifically predicted extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning in isolated places in Papum Pare and West Kameng districts on May 28 and 29.

Similarly, East Kameng and Pakke-Kessang districts are expected to experience very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning on these dates.

Additionally, on May 28 and 29, very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning are forecasted for Kurung Kumey, Lower Subansiri, Shi-Yomi, West Siang, Lohit, Changlang, Tirap, and Longding districts.

The weather conditions are expected to continue on May 29 and 30, affecting Pakke-Kessang, Papum Pare, Siang, Lohit, East Kameng, West Kameng, Kurung Kumey, West Siang, and Lower Dibang Valley districts with very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning.

The IMD has warned that the heavy rainfall could trigger landslides, leading to temporary road blockages, and flash floods, which may damage kutcha roads and vulnerable infrastructure.

Residents are advised to avoid landslide-prone areas and take necessary precautions.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has also issued a public advisory via Twitter.

He urged residents to stay safe and avoid vulnerable and isolated locations. He emphasized the importance of taking precautionary measures and advised contacting the District Administration in case of emergencies.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and follow safety guidelines to mitigate the risks posed by the severe weather conditions.