Assam: Haflong-Silchar Link Road Cut Off Due To Heavy Rainfall and Landslides

Incessant rains and stormy winds have caused severe landslides in Kapircherrra and ThereBasati, leading to significant disruptions in traffic on major routes in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the situation in a tweet, stating that the natural calamity has badly affected the NH-27, specifically the Haflong to Silchar Link Road, and the Umrangso-Dehangi Road.

The continuous downpour has washed away a large portion of the road, exacerbating the disruption. The rising water levels of the river have further complicated the situation, making it challenging for vehicles to navigate these routes.

Consequently, evacuation efforts are currently underway to ensure the safety of residents.

Additionally, a BSNL tower in Haflong has also suffered extensive damage, leading to potential communication issues in the area.

The state government is closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with local authorities to manage the evacuation process and restore normalcy, as reported.

Residents and travelers are advised to avoid these areas and stay updated through official channels for further information and instructions.

