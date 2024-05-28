Assam: In A first, Rare ‘Himalayan Serow’ Spotted In Nameri National Park

NET Web Desk

In a significant development for Assam Forest Department, rare Himalayan Serow has been recorded for the first time in Assam’s Nameri National Park and Tiger Reserve during the Phase IV camera trapping exercise of 2024.

This rare sighting marks a significant milestone in Assam’s wildlife conservation efforts.

The Chief Minister’s Office of Assam praised the discovery, stating, “The sighting of the Himalayan Serow in Nameri National Park is great news for its rich biodiversity and Assam’s wildlife conservation efforts.”

This sentiment was echoed by Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dev, who added, “The sighting of the Himalayan Serow in Nameri National Park underscores Assam’s rich biodiversity and successful conservation efforts, highlighting the state’s commitment to protecting its unique wildlife and natural heritage.”

Minister Pijush Hazarika also commended the achievement, remarking, “What a sight! Himalayan Serow in Nameri National Park and Tiger Reserve. Kudos to the Assam forest department for the marvelous wildlife conservation steps.”

In response, Nameri National Park expressed gratitude for the support, stating, “The continued efforts and dedication of the Government of Assam and the Assam Forest Department are vital in preserving our incredible wildlife. We remain committed to achieving even greater milestones.”

The presence of the Himalayan Serow in Nameri National Park not only highlights the region’s rich biodiversity but also emphasizes the effectiveness of ongoing conservation initiatives.

This sighting is expected to bolster efforts to preserve Assam’s unique wildlife and natural heritage.