Cleanliness Drive Observed At Grenghar Hot Water Spring By Lumla ZPM And Team At Tawang District

NET Web Desk

Tawang, Arunachal: Lumla Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) Thutan Gombu and his team have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to cleanliness and community well-being. They recently conducted a thorough cleanliness drive at the beautiful Grenghar hot water spring. This natural marvel, surrounded by the pristine Himalayan landscape, attracts numerous visitors each year, including tourists from neighboring Bhutan.

The hot water spring, renowned for its therapeutic properties, has always been a popular destination for both locals and travelers. However, the area had gradually become marred by litter, plastic waste, and debris. Recognizing the urgency to preserve this natural gem and encourage responsible tourism, ZPM Thutan Gombu and his team, who were at the spring for a dip, took it upon themselves to organize a cleanup campaign to restore the area’s natural beauty.

The impact of their initiative extends far beyond the immediate cleanup. By rejuvenating the hot water spring’s surroundings, ZPM Thutan Gombu and his team have significantly enhanced tourism.

ZPM Thutan Gombu’s outstanding dedication to hygiene serves as a stark reminder that safeguarding our natural heritage is a collective obligation. Whether we are locals or tourists, our actions have a direct impact on the environment. Let’s emulate their example by maintaining cleanliness, respecting nature, and advocating for sustainable practices.

The committee of Grenghar hot water springs acknowledged the efforts of Lumla ZPM Thutan Gombu and his team. Their unwavering commitment ensures that this natural wonder remains a sanctuary for future generations.