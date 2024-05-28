Cyclone Remal: Assam CM Announces Closure Of Educational institutions In 9 Districts On May 29

NET Web Desk

In response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Remal, educational institutions across nine districts in Assam will remain closed on May 29.

The affected districts include Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the closures on X, stating, “In light of the Red Alert for Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj, all educational institutions in these districts will remain closed on May 29, 2024. Stay safe.”