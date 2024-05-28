Cyclone Remal: Mizoram Government Announces Statewide School Closure On May 28

NET Web Desk

The Government of Mizoram has announced that all schools across the state will remain closed on May 28, 2024, in response to severe weather conditions caused by Cyclone Remal.

This decision follows a warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), forecasting potentially hazardous conditions.

In a circular issued by the Directorate of School Education, Director Lalsangliana confirmed the closure, stating it was a precautionary measure taken in consultation with the Department of Disaster Management & Rehabilitation.

“In view of inclement weather conditions and the warning issued by IMD on Cyclone Remal, all schools shall remain closed on 28th May, 2024,” the circular read.

The IMD has predicted heavy rains and strong winds that could lead to flooding and other disruptions across Mizoram.

The state government is urging residents to stay indoors and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The Department of Disaster Management & Rehabilitation is coordinating efforts to mitigate the impact and provide assistance where needed.

Residents are advised to keep checking of weather updates and follow instructions from local authorities.