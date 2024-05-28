Cyclone Remal: One Student Dead, 12 Others Injured By Falling Trees In Assam

NET Web Desk

Cyclone Remal has unleashed havoc in various parts of Assam, causing storms in many areas with widespread destruction and claiming one life while injuring several others.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged citizens to remain indoors and exercise caution as the state grapples with the aftermath of the cyclone.

In Marigaon district, tragedy struck as a student identified as Kausik Bordoloi Amphi, aged 17, lost his life due to falling trees.

Additionally, in Dekhiajuli, twelve students sustained injuries as a result of falling trees.

The cyclone’s impact has been felt across different areas, with uprooted trees causing disruptions in places like Cotton University and Jyoti Chitraban in Guwahati.

Fortunately, no casualties or damage to buildings have been reported from these incidents.

The cyclone’s fury has also led to power outages in lower Assam, including the capital city of Guwahati, further exacerbating the challenges faced by residents.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured that authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have been instructed to respond promptly to any emergencies that may arise.

In light of the ongoing storms and adverse weather conditions, citizens are strongly advised to refrain from venturing outdoors unless absolutely necessary.

The government emphasizes the importance of prioritizing safety and urges everyone to cooperate with the authorities during this critical period.