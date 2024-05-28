Cyclone ‘Remal’ Wreaks Havoc in Tripura, Power Infrastructure Severely Damaged: 686 Poles Down, 82 Transformers Hit

NET Web Desk

Agartala, May 27, 2024: Cyclone ‘Remal’ brought widespread destruction to Tripura on Monday, leaving significant damage to the state’s power infrastructure. Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath reported that the cyclone dismantled 686 electric poles, incapacitated 82 transformers, and severed 234 kilometers of power supply lines.

In a press conference at the Civil Secretariat, Minister Nath detailed the extent of the damage and the ongoing restoration efforts. “As per the preliminary reports we have gathered from different parts of the state, a total of 686 poles either got uprooted or dismantled in the stormy winds. Additionally, 234 kilometers of power supply line got snapped, and 82 transformers went out of operation due to technical snags,” Nath stated.

The Minister praised the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) workers for their rapid response despite the challenging conditions. “Restoration works have been started on a war footing by TSECL workers since the night, braving the harsh weather conditions,” he said.

He acknowledged the dedication of the ground-level workers, saying, “Large trees fell upon electric lines in various parts of the state, including Agartala city. The cyclone has had a devastating effect on power services. Power department workers have been working overnight to ensure that services are restored as soon as possible. Several teams have swung into action. We hope to achieve an 80 percent recovery in Agartala by today and an overall 50 percent recovery by tonight.”

Minister Nath also emphasized the proactive measures taken to ensure public safety during such events. “To avoid casualties, the department snaps power supply whenever warnings related to storms and heavy winds are received,” he explained.

The cyclone’s impact on electricity services has been profound. Nath reiterated the efforts being made to restore power, saying, “Efforts are being made to provide 80 percent electricity service today. Based on complaints from the public, the electricity department has pinpointed where outages have occurred across the state.”

Despite the heavy rains, TSECL engineers and workers have been working tirelessly since morning to repair the lines. Minister Nath expressed his gratitude to the Corporation’s employees for their relentless efforts. “I congratulate and thank the employees of TSECL who are working tirelessly to restore electricity services to the people of the state,” he added.

The restoration efforts continue as the state grapples with the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, aiming to bring back normalcy as quickly as possible.