IndiGo Flight Receives Bomb Threat At Delhi Airport, Passengers Evacuated Through Emergency Exit

NET Web Desk

An IndiGo flight bound for Varanasi faced a tense situation this morning when a bomb threat was reported at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Flight 6E2211, scheduled for departure around 5 am, of May 28 was halted on the runway following the discovery of a threatening message inside the aircraft’s lavatory.

Reportedly, Airport authorities received a distressing phone call at 5:40 am, alerting them to a potential bomb threat aboard the Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight.

The pilot discovered a handwritten note with the message ‘BOMB BLAST @30 MINUTES’ inside the lavatory, prompting immediate action.

With 176 passengers on board, the aircraft was swiftly directed to an isolation bay as part of standard security protocols.

A rapid response team was deployed to assess the situation, conducting thorough inspections for any suspicious items.

Fortunately, no such items were found, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew members.

Passengers were evacuated through the emergency exits.

IndiGo released an official statement affirming their compliance with airport security guidelines and confirming the ongoing inspection of the aircraft.

“The flight is currently undergoing inspection. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area,” the statement read.

Investigation is on to find the source of the threat.