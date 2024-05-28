Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Announces Rs 15 Crore Compensation For Landslide Victims

NET Web Desk

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 15 crore for the victims of a devastating landslide triggered by Cyclone Remal in the state.

The incident, which occurred around 6 am on Tuesday, May 28 at the Melthum and Hlimen border in Aizawl, resulted in the collapse of a stone quarry.

The Chief Minister also declared that the families of those who perished in the landslide will receive Rs 4 lakh each.

As of now, 14 fatalities have been confirmed, including six Mizos and three non-Mizos.

The identities of the remaining victims are still being determined.

One child was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, but the status of other workers, many of whom are reportedly non-tribals, remains uncertain as search and rescue operations continue.

The landslide caused extensive damage, not only claiming lives but also destroying several nearby houses.

Cyclone Remal made landfall on the night of May 26 along the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal, bringing heavy rains and powerful winds.

It subsequently moved towards northeastern India, leaving a trail of destruction, particularly in Mizoram.

State government is mobilizing resources and coordinating with local authorities to provide immediate relief and support to those affected by the disaster.

The search and rescue operations are ongoing, and further updates are expected as the situation develops.