Mizoram Police Set To Host “Drugs Free Mizoram Walk/Run 2024” On June 1

NET Web Desk

In an effort to combat the rising prevalence of drugs and foster public awareness, Mizoram Police is set to host the “Drugs Free Mizoram Walk/Run 2024” on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 7:00 AM.

The event will witness participation from over 1000 individuals, including dignitaries, officials from sister law enforcement agencies, the Excise and Narcotics Department, NGO leaders, students, and police personnel.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest, while the Hon’ble Home Minister and the Excise Minister will serve as Guests of Honour.

The walk/run will commence at Chanmari kawn and culminate at AR Ground, Lammual.

This initiative aims to galvanize community support and spread awareness about the critical issue of drug abuse in the state.

Mizoram Police, along with various stakeholders, is committed to creating a drug-free environment and promoting healthier lifestyles among its citizens.

For further details, participants and interested parties can contact Mizoram Police or visit the official website.