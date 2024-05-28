Sikkim High Court Marks ‘Menstrual Hygiene Day’ By Introducing ‘Menstrual Leave’ For Women Employees

NET Web Desk

In a landmark decision coinciding with Menstrual Hygiene Day, the Sikkim High Court has announced a progressive measure to support its women employees.

A notification issued on May 27, 2024, and approved by Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder grants 2-3 days of menstrual leave per month to women staff members.

According to the notification, women employees in the High Court Registry can avail themselves of this leave after consulting the Medical Officer attached to the High Court and obtaining a recommendation.

Importantly, these days will not be deducted from the employees’ regular leave accounts.

This initiative marks a significant step towards addressing the menstrual health and well-being of women in the workplace.

Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed annually on May 28, aims to break the silence and build awareness around menstrual hygiene management.

The Sikkim High Court’s decision aligns with the day’s objectives, emphasizing the importance of menstrual health and hygiene.