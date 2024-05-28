Tripura: Continuous Rainfall Due to Cyclone ‘Remal’ Disrupts Life in Kalyanpur; Agricultural Lands Flooded, Fisheries Threatened

NET Web Desk

Agartala, May 27, 2024: Extensive areas of Kalyanpur under Khowai district along with other parts of the state have been experiencing continuous rainfall since Monday due to the influence of Cyclone ‘Remal’. This relentless downpour has significantly disrupted daily life in many parts of Kalyanpur.

The flooding of the Khowai River has submerged vast tracts of agricultural land in the surrounding areas, causing immense concern among the local farming community. “Our crops are at severe risk,” said Ramesh Kumar, a farmer from South Ghilatali. “We rely on these fields for our livelihood, and now everything is underwater.”

In addition to the agricultural woes, those involved in fisheries are also facing unprecedented challenges. The rising water levels in numerous ponds have caused fish to escape, further exacerbating the plight of those who depend on this trade. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” lamented Suresh Das, a fishery owner from North Kamalnagar. “All our fish are escaping due to the overflow. It’s devastating.”

The heavy rains have particularly affected large areas of Ghilatali, West Ghilatali, South Ghilatali, Dakshin Durgapur, Shantinagar, Kunjaban, and North Kamalnagar. Despite a temporary respite from the rain, thick clouds loom ominously over the region, signaling the potential for further downpours.

In response to the situation, the sub-divisional administration has issued a public appeal for vigilance and caution. “We urge all residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions,” said a spokesperson for the administration. “While the situation is under control for now, the threat of more rain remains.”

The relentless rain has also led to a significant decrease in the number of vehicles on the roads, from rural villages to the mini-city areas of Kalyanpur. This reduction in traffic has had a notable impact on the local socio-economic system. “It’s like a ghost town,” described Anjali Sharma, a resident of Shantinagar. “People are staying indoors, and businesses are suffering.”

Power outages are becoming increasingly frequent, compounding the difficulties faced by residents. “We have been without electricity for hours,” reported Rajib from Kunjaban. “It’s making an already difficult situation even worse.”