Tripura Records Highest Rainfall in 67 Years as Cyclone “Remal” Wreaks Havoc

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 28, 2024: In a meteorological anomaly, Tripura, a northeastern state in India, has been inundated with torrential rainfall over the past 24 hours, marking a historic milestone not witnessed in over six decades. The downpour, attributed to the passage of Cyclone Remal, has shattered records, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

According to the latest data released by the Disaster Management Authority, Tripura has recorded an astounding rainfall accumulation of over 200 mm within a span of 24 hours, surpassing any previous records dating back to 67 years.

“Tripura has witnessed its highest 24-hour rainfall in 67 years, surpassing 200 mm. Cyclone Remal has already moved past Tripura, and we have issued an orange alert,” a senior official from the Disaster Management Authority revealed, highlighting the severity of the situation. The official further elaborated that the cyclone made landfall late Monday night, unleashing fierce winds clocking in at approximately 165 kmph.

The aftermath of the cyclone’s wrath has been grim, with reports of widespread devastation emerging from various parts of the state. “Numerous trees were uprooted, and electric poles were damaged in several areas. We are currently gathering data on the destruction throughout the state. Although the cyclone has passed, scattered rainfall is expected to continue,” the official emphasized, underscoring the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in mitigating the crisis.

Providing further insights into the rainfall distribution across different districts, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Agartala reported staggering figures. From the morning of the 27th at 08:30 AM to the morning of the 28th at 08:30 AM, Unakoti district recorded the highest rainfall at 252.4 mm, closely followed by Dhalai district with 248.3 mm. Other districts affected by the deluge include North District with 242 mm, West District with 229.0 mm, Sipahijala district with 187.2 mm, Khowai district with 199 mm, Gomati district with 198.2 mm, and South District with 168 mm.

As Tripura grapples with the aftermath of Cyclone Remal and the unprecedented rainfall, efforts are underway to assess the extent of damage and provide assistance to affected communities.