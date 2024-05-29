Arunachal: 3-Day Self-Defense Training Program Unveiled In Itanagar Under ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ Scheme

Deputy Commissioner of the Itanagar Capital Region, Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, inaugurated a three-day self-defense training and awareness program on Tuesday, May 28, at the community hall in Chimpu, Itanagar.

The initiative, organized under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, hosted by the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department in collaboration with the Papum Pare District Administration, aims to empower female participants with essential self-defense skills, boost their confidence, and raise awareness about their rights and safety.

Addressing the participating girl students, DC Mehta emphasized the importance of the training in protecting oneself from harm.

She referenced a recent human trafficking case, underscoring that “learning the art of self-defense can go a long way in protecting oneself from such evils.”

In addition, she informed the students about the children helpline number 1098, urging them to spread awareness among their peers and family members.

DC Mehta highlighted the significance of the BBBP scheme, which was first launched in Haryana in 2015 to address the declining child sex ratio.

The inaugural event also featured speeches by Chimpu GPC Nabam Yajo and ICDS DD Jaya Taba, who stressed the importance of self-defense techniques for self-protection.

International karatekas Rei Yadi, a 5th Dan Black Belt, and Bamang Yamu, a 2nd Dan Black Belt, are set to impart the training to 21 girl students over the course of the program.

Moreover, DC Mehta and GPC Yajo distributed sanitary pads and comic books on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to the students.