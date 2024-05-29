Aryavart Celebrates International University Tripura Academic Accolades And Student Enthusiasm

NET Web Desk

Aryavart International University, nestled in Tilthai, Dharmanagar, Tripura, is basking in the glow of academic achievement and student support milestones.

The university’s recent accomplishments have garnered prestigious recognition and fortified its commitment to student welfare initiatives.

As a prominent educational hub for northeastern India, Aryavart International University is currently welcoming applications for admissions across multiple departments, including Science, Computer Science and Engineering Commerce and Management, Social Sciences and Humanities, Physical Education, Hotel Management, Journalism and Mass communication, and more.

The university’s diverse course offerings cater to professional and traditional academic interests, ensuring a comprehensive educational experience for students.

Amidst the commencement of the new admission session, Aryavart International University is witnessing a surge in student applications for various UG and PG courses.

The academic community in North Tripura is buzzing with excitement and a vibrant atmosphere, as students from the region embrace the opportunity to receive quality education.

Dr. Ruma. Koiri, Deputy Admission Director, noted the students’ keen interest in

professional courses while also acknowledging the significant number opting for traditional courses.

With its continuous focus on academic excellence, inclusive education, and holistic student development, Aryavart International University remains steadfast in its mission to nurture future leaders and empower stud to achieve their academic and professional aspirations.

Admission office at Mission Tilla, Dharmanagar is open from 9 AM to 6 PM to cater services to students, guardian regarding counseling for higher education, admission procedure etc.

University official website www.aiuniversity.edu.in also has new updates about admission.