Assam: Guwahati-North Guwahati Ferry Services Suspended Due To Rise In Brahmaputra’s Water Level

NET Web Desk

In the wake of Cyclone Remal’s devastating impact, the Kamrup District Administration has announced the suspension of Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry services for today, May 29, 2024.

The decision comes as a precautionary measure due to the rising water levels of the Brahmaputra River.

The cyclone has caused significant damage across the state, particularly affecting the ramps above the river, which were constructed from bamboo and wood.

These structures were severely damaged by the cyclone, necessitating the construction of new ramps to ensure the safety and functionality of the ferry services.

Moreover, Ferry services had already been suspended on May 27 and 28, 2024, in response to the cyclone’s immediate aftermath.

The suspension has now been extended as authorities continue to assess and address the damages.

In addition to Kamrup, ferry services have been halted in several other districts across the state due to the increased water levels.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and working on restoration efforts to resume normal operations as soon as possible.