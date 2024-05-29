Assam: Rescued Buffalo Calf Released Back To Wild After 4 Years Of Rehabilitation

NET Web Desk

A one-day-old wild buffalo calf rescued in January 2020 by the Assam Forest Department has been successfully released back into the wild after four years of intensive care and rehabilitation at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news on social media, praising the efforts of the Assam Forest Department and CWRC.

“In Jan 2020, a one-day-old wild buffalo calf was rescued by officials of Assam forest department and was taken care of for 4 years at CWRC, Kaziranga. Yesterday, on May 28 it was released back to the wild marking another significant step in rescue and rehabilitation efforts for our wildlife,” CM tweeted.

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve also celebrated the milestone on Twitter.

“Thrilled to share that a wild buffalo calf, rescued in January 2020, has been successfully rehabilitated and released back into the wild after 4 years of care at CWRC, Kaziranga. This marks a significant milestone in our wildlife rescue and rehabilitation efforts at Kaziranga,” park’s official handle tweeted.

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is renowned for its successful conservation efforts, particularly in protecting the Indian one-horned rhinoceros.

The successful release underscores the importance of sustained efforts and collaboration between government agencies and conservation organizations in protecting endangered species and restoring them to the wild.