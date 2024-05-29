Delhi Government Announces Rs. 2000 Fine For Wasting Water

NET Web Desk

In a recent announcement, Delhi Government on May 29 said that a fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on water-wasting activities like washing vehicles with a hose and using domestic water supply for construction and commercial purposes.

The national capital is facing water shortage due to unprecedented summer heat with temperatures hovering around the 50 degrees Celsius mark in parts of the city.

Water minister Atishi has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to deploy 200 teams across the city to prevent water-wasting activities like car washing with a hose, overflowing water tanks, and use of domestic water supply for construction and commercial purposes.

In a note to the DJB’s chief executive officer, Atishi said,” These teams will be deployed from 8 am on Thursday and impose fines on anyone found wasting water. These teams will disconnect any illegal water connections at construction sites or commercial establishments.”

The minister said intense heatwave conditions are prevailing in the national capital and there is a shortage of water supply since Haryana is not releasing Delhi’s share of water.

“Under these circumstances, conservation of water becomes extremely important. However, it has been seen that there is serious wastage of water in many parts of Delhi,” she said.

Also, there are illegal connections of domestic supply at construction sites and commercial establishments, the minister said, adding that there is a need to crack down on such misuse of water.