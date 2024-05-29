Electricity Crisis Sparks Chaos at Court Premises in Tripura: Ministerial Intervention Ends Blockade

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 29, 2024: The absence of electricity in the court premises for the past three days ignited fury among lawyers and commoners alike, culminating in a road blockade that paralyzed traffic. Despite repeated complaints to the corporation office falling on deaf ears, the situation reached a boiling point as lawyers took to the streets in protest, demanding a swift resolution to the power outage.

According to one agitated lawyer, who wished to remain anonymous, “There is no electricity in the court premises for the last three days. Lawyers and common people are facing various problems due to the lack of electricity. Drinking water problem has also arisen due to the outage. We have complained to the corporation office numerous times, but to no avail.”

With frustration mounting, the legal fraternity was left with no choice but to stage a road blockade in front of the court early in the morning. The ensuing traffic standstill caused widespread disruption, with commuters enduring extreme hardship for several hours.

As news of the blockade reached the authorities, both police and administration officials swiftly mobilized to the scene. Engaging in dialogue with the protesters, efforts were made to diffuse the tense situation. Subsequently, Minister Ratan Lal Nath, holding the portfolio for Power, intervened via phone, assuring a rapid restoration of electricity to the court premises.

“In response to the Minister’s assurances, we have decided to withdraw the blockade,” announced a spokesperson for the protesting lawyers.

The timely intervention by the Minister brought an end to the standoff, offering a glimmer of hope to those affected by the prolonged power outage. However, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical need for robust infrastructure maintenance and swift administrative action to address civic grievances.