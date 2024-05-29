IMD Forecasts Continued Rainfall Across Northeast States

NET Web Desk

After scorching heat, extremely heavy rainfall and landslides caused by the Cyclone Remal has brought the normal life of entire Northeast India to a grinding halt.

India Meteorological Department has issued Red Alert for Assam and Meghalaya, with heavy rainfall likely to continue across states of North East where at least 33 people have died during last 24 hours due to the cyclone.

IMD said, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of up to 40 kilometer per hour is likely over the states during the next seven days.

In Nagaland, heavy rainfall has been forecasted in isolated places tomorrow.