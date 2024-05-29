Indian Mountaineer Satyadeep Gupta Becomes First Person To Scale Mt. Everest And Mt. Lhotse Twice In One Season

NET Web Desk

Indian mountaineer Satyadeep Gupta has scripted history by becoming the first person to scale Mt. Everest and Mt. Lhotse twice in one season.

In addition, he has also set another record by being the first Indian to traverse from Mt. Everest to Mt. Lhotse in 11 hours and 15 minutes.

According to the organizers, Gupta conquered the 8,516 metre-high Mt. Lhotse on Monday at noon, followed by a triumphant ascent of the towering 8,849 metre high Mt. Everest at 12:45 am, midnight.

This historic achievement marks the first Double Dual Ascent of the world’s highest and the fourth highest peaks in a single season.

He was accompanied by climbing guides Pastemba Sherpa and Nima Ungdi Sherpa.

Gupta had previously summited Mt Everest on May 21 and Mt Lhotse on May 22.