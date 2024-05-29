IndiGo Airlines To Allow Female Flyers To Choose Seats Next To Other Women If They Want To

NET Web Desk

IndiGo Airlines has announced a new feature designed to enhance the comfort and safety of its female passengers.

The airline’s latest initiative allows female travelers to view seats pre-booked by other women during web check-in, enabling them to choose seats accordingly.

The feature is aimed at solo female travelers and those traveling with families, providing visibility of seats occupied by female passengers.

This option is currently in pilot mode and reflects IndiGo’s commitment to ensuring a safer and more comfortable travel experience for women.

“Our research indicated that female passengers would appreciate the ability to select seats near other women for safety and comfort. This feature, aligned with our ‘girl power’ ethos, offers exactly that,” the airline stated.

The new seating option is available exclusively during web check-in and is tailored specifically for Passenger Name Records (PNRs) that include women travelers.

IndiGo hopes this move will make air travel more reassuring for women, particularly those traveling alone.