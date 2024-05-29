Meghalaya: Hiya Marak From Tura Clears CLAT UG Exam, Secures Admission At RGNUL

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable achievement, Hiya Johanna Marak from Tura, Meghalaya has successfully cleared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Undergraduate examination, securing admission into the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL).

James Sangma, former Cabinet Minister of Meghalaya and Chairman MIDC, took to his official social media handles to announce this news and extended his congratulations to Marak.

“I would like to congratulate Hiya Johanna Marak from Tura for successfully clearing the CLAT UG examination and securing admission into the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL),” Sangma stated.

He further emphasized the significance of Marak’s accomplishment, noting, “It is encouraging to see students from our state working hard and seizing opportunities by competing at a national scale. This achievement serves as an inspiration to many other talented young individuals.”

Marak’s success highlights the growing trend of students from Meghalaya excelling in competitive national exams, underscoring the dedication and hard work of the region’s youth.

Her admission into RGNUL, one of India’s top law schools, is a testament to her academic excellence and determination.

The achievement has brought pride to the local community and is expected to motivate more students from the region to aspire for excellence in their academic pursuits.