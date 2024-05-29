Nagaland Transport Department Launches ‘Nirbhaya Vehicle Location Tracking System’ Command And Control Centre

NET Web Desk

State transport department launched the Nirbhaya Vehicle Location Tracking System (VLTS) Command and Control Centre at Transport Commissionerate in Kohima on May 28.

During the programme, Commissioner & Secretary Transport, Dr. Zasekuolie Chusi, said the launch of Nirhbaya VLTS is a step towards providing safety, in particularly to women, children and the elderly.

Chusi urged the department, stakeholders and the public to act collectively and to use the device to our full advantage.

Briefing on the project, Transport Commissioner, Elias T. Lotha said the Nirbhaya VLTS project has been initiated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had initiated.

Elias added that the Vehicle Location Tracking Device will be installed on public vehicles, which will have a unique ID and equipped with a panic button for use during an emergency.

Vehicle Location Tracking will be monitored 24×7 in the Command-and-Control Centre which will serve as an interface, linking vehicles, police control room and related enforcement and emergency units into a real-time data-sharing network, he said.

Elias further said the project seeks to make public transport safer with an aim to increase safety and security for women, children and vulnerable individuals, timely assistance during emergencies or distress, deterrence of potential perpetrators.

The hardware is equipped with real-time reports by time or distance intervals, high sensitivity GPS Chip, GSM/ GPRS/ SMS Quad band, voice communication, among others.