No CUET Required For College Admissions In Meghalaya And Nagaland For 2024

NET Web Desk

In a significant move, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has announced that admissions to colleges affiliated with Central Universities in Meghalaya and Nagaland have been exempted from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the 2024 academic year.

This decision applies to colleges affiliated with the central universities in these states, namely North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya and Nagaland University in Nagaland.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma shared the update on X, expressing his gratitude towards Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Sangma stated, “Happy to inform our students that admissions to affiliated colleges to Central University’s in Meghalaya have been exempted from CUET for this academic year. I thank Dharmendra Pradhan ji for his continuous support and understanding.”

This exemption was officially communicated by Gopal Kumar, Under Secretary, Ministry of Education.

In a letter, Kumar detailed that the University Grants Commission (UGC) had already considered a request from the State Government of Nagaland and allowed affiliated colleges in the state to continue with their existing admission practices for the 2024-25 academic year. This decision has now been extended to include colleges in Meghalaya as well.

This temporary exemption is expected to be beneficial to the youth of Meghalaya as they have been distressed over the recent CUET examinations, which were challenging due to the inadequate preparations by the NTA in the state.