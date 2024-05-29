Sikkim CM Flags Off Hill Walkathon On International Everest Day

NET Web Desk

In a spirited celebration of International Everest Day, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the Hill Walkathon from M.G Marg today, on May 29.

The event brought together adventurers, fitness enthusiasts, and community members to honor the legacy of Mount Everest.

“This event marks a significant moment, bringing together enthusiasts and adventurers to honor the spirit of exploration and endurance symbolized by Mount Everest,” stated CM Tamang during the flag-off ceremony.

“The Walkathon not only celebrates the history and achievements associated with Everest but also promotes fitness and community spirit.”

The walkathon, which attracted participants of all ages, highlighted the importance of physical fitness and the collective spirit of the Sikkimese community.

Notably, International Everest Day commemorates the first successful ascent of Mount Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay on May 29, 1953.

The Hill Walkathon in Sikkim serves as a tribute to their legacy, inspiring new generations to embrace the values of perseverance and adventure.