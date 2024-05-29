Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha’s Surprise Visits to Homeopathic Hospital and Pharmaceutical Institute to Elevate State Health Services

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 29, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha made an unannounced visit to Netaji Subhash State Homeopathic Hospital at Renters Colony in the peripheries of Agartala city on Wednesday, aiming to assess and improve the quality of health services in the state. Accompanying the Chief Minister were Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, Acting Health Director Dr. Sanjib Kumar Debbarma, Health Education Director Prof. (Dr.) HP Sharma, Mission Director Rajib Datta, and other senior department officials.

During his visit, Dr. Saha toured both male and female wards, engaging directly with patients to understand their experiences. He met Bakul Ghosh from Shibnagar in the women’s ward, inquiring about the patient’s condition, and also spoke with Uttam Kumar Saha (57) from Subhashnagar in the male ward. The Chief Minister further inspected the hospital’s medicine store and pathology rooms, conversing with doctors and health workers about the services provided.

Reviewing the hospital’s operations, Dr. Saha interacted with outpatients, who expressed confidence in the treatments provided by Dr. Sushanta Sarkar, noting the positive impacts on their health. “It’s encouraging to see the trust patients have in our doctors,” Dr. Saha remarked. “Our aim is to ensure that this scientific homeopathy treatment reaches more people effectively.”

Plans are in motion to establish a homeopathic college and an administrative block on the hospital’s 4.33-acre premises. The Chief Minister reviewed these plans with Senior Architect Sanjeevan Datta. Speaking to reporters, he emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services, stating, “A site visit allows us to see the issues firsthand and take timely decisions to address them.”

Later, the Chief Minister visited the Regional Institute of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology (RIPSAT), where he evaluated the educational environment and addressed student concerns. He held discussions with RIPSAT’s Principal in-charge, Prof. (Dr.) Rishiraj Chhetri, and other faculty members, gaining insights into the institute’s challenges.

Dr. Saha inspected various laboratories, including the Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceutical Analysis, and Microbiology Labs, and inquired about the conditions of the boys’ and girls’ hostels. He also reviewed plans for a new academic block with Senior Architect Sanjiban Datta.

Addressing the media post-visit, Dr. Saha stated, “This surprise visit was crucial to get a real picture of the current status. The state government is committed to rectifying the deficiencies observed.” He stressed the importance of maintaining high standards in public institutions akin to those in private ones, urging employees to work responsibly and underlining the need for continuous monitoring and motivation.

“The same shine and cleanliness seen in private institutions can be achieved in government offices if they are properly maintained,” Dr. Saha asserted. “Our goal is to develop all government institutions into model institutions. We will take sincere steps to upgrade RIPSAT’s infrastructure and address faculty shortages.”

The Chief Minister’s proactive approach underscores the government’s dedication to elevating health and educational services, ensuring better access and quality for the state’s residents.