Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath Orders Statewide Power Restoration by Tonight

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 29, 2024: In an urgent directive issued on Wednesday, Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath instructed officials to ensure the restoration of electricity across the state by tonight, emphasizing the need for additional manpower if required.

Minister Nath conveyed this during a review meeting at the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) headquarters, where he evaluated the ongoing power outage situation through a video conference with the Additional General Manager and Deputy General Managers from various regions.

“The managing director and other officials joined me for the review. After evaluating the detailed report, I directed that electricity service must be restored across the entire state by tonight, deploying additional manpower if needed,” Nath stated.

Speaking to the media, Nath apologized for the recent power disruptions caused by post-cyclone rains. “I regret the inconvenience faced by the people of the state due to the interruption of electricity service following the post-cyclone rain situation. As the repair process is mechanical, it requires extra time,” he explained.

Nath also called on the public for their understanding and patience. “I urge you to remain calm and not let your frustration impact the electricity repair teams. We are hopeful that power will be restored across the entire state very soon,” he added.

Officials have been instructed to expedite the repair process, with the goal of resuming full power service statewide by tonight.