206 Candidates, Including 5 Women Clear Agniveer Common Entrance Exam In Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable achievement, 206 candidates, including five women, have successfully cleared the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for Agniveer recruitment in Meghalaya.

The announcement, made via a tweet from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Meghalaya, congratulated the candidates and extended best wishes for the upcoming physical test scheduled for January 2025.

The Agniveer scheme, part of the Agnipath initiative launched by the central government, enables candidates to serve in the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force for a period of four years.

Introduced on June 14, 2022, and implemented in September 2022, the Agnipath scheme represents a significant shift in military recruitment, focusing on short-term service without the traditional long-term tenures and pensions.

The Chief Minister’s Office highlighted the role of the pre-recruitment coaching programme, conducted under the Chief Minister’s Special Grant in collaboration with the Zila Sainik Welfare Office, in preparing the candidates for success.

This initiative has been reportedly instrumental in equipping the candidates with the necessary skills and knowledge, significantly enhancing their performance in the entrance exam.

The successful candidates will now advance to the physical test phase, a critical component of the Agniveer recruitment process.

The CMO’s tweet praised the dedication and hard work of the candidates and expressed pride in their achievements.