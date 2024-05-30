Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant To Tie The Knot On July 12 At Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

NET Web Desk

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, two prominent figures from India’s leading business families, is set to take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The highly anticipated event will span three days, beginning on Friday, July 12, and culminating on Sunday, July 14.

The ceremonies will be performed in accordance with traditional Hindu Vedic rituals, reflecting the couple’s deep cultural roots and commitment to tradition.

The wedding will commence with the Shubh Vivah (auspicious wedding) on July 12, which will see the couple exchange vows and partake in sacred rituals.

On Saturday, July 13, the newlyweds will receive Shubh Aashirwad (divine blessings) from family, friends, and esteemed guests.

The celebrations will conclude on Sunday, July 14, with the Mangal Utsav (wedding reception), a grand event that promises to be a spectacular finale to the wedding festivities.

The reception will host a star-studded guest list, including business magnates, celebrities, and dignitaries from across the globe.

However, the Ambani family is preparing to host the second pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant between May 29 and June 1 on a cruise in Italy and France.

Earlier, on March, the family hosted a three-day grand pre wedding celebrations at Jamnagar, Gujarat.