Arunachal: Counting Of Votes For Assembly Elections To Begin At 6 AM On June 2

NET Web Desk

Counting of votes for the Arunachal Assembly Elections will begin at 6am on June 2, an official said on Wednesday.

Notably, Assembly and Lok Sabha polls were held simultaneously in the state on April 19.

“Over 2000 officials will be deployed for counting of votes on both the days — (June 2 assembly election and June 4 Lok Sabha),” the official said.

Counting of votes for assembly elections will start from 6am on June 2 while that for Lok Sabha polls would start from 8 am on June 4, chief electoral officer Pawan Kumar Sain said.

“This time we have decided to conduct counting for all constituencies in a district simultaneously and will try to announce the results by noon,” Sain said, adding that media centres would be set up in all counting centres to disseminate information on counting updates.

Additionally, Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats out of a total of 60, will be held in 24 centres in the state on June 2 while that for Lok Sabha seats would be conducted in 25 centres on June 4, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said.

The ruling BJP has already won 10 seats in the 60-member assembly unopposed.

A total of 133 candidates contested in the assembly seats while 14 in the two Lok Sabha seats.