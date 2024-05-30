Assam Police Seize Rs 20 Lakh Worth of Drugs in Successful Anti-Drug Raid at Churaibari; 3 Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 30, 2024: The Assam’s Churaibari police watchpost under Bazaricherra police station has once again achieved notable success in its ongoing anti-drug campaign. On Thursday morning, police seized drugs worth Rs 20 lakh from a container vehicle, just a day after arresting an individual with foreign cigarettes valued at over Rs 10 lakh.

The latest raid took place when a VRL Logistics Limited container vehicle bearing registration number HR37E-4234 arrived at the Churaibari watchpost en route from Guwahati to Agartala, Tripura. Gate in-charge Pranab Milli led the search, uncovering 150 bottles of contraband hidden within 14 cartons. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 20 lakh.

Three individuals, including the driver, were arrested during the operation. The suspects have been identified as Gambhir Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Santosh Yadav, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh. The police have filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and have commenced a thorough investigation.

This seizure follows a similar success the previous day when police apprehended a person with foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 10 lakh. The frequent and effective raids by the local police have garnered praise from the community, with many expressing satisfaction over the continuous efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region.

The seized drugs are reportedly in high demand in neighboring Bangladesh, where cough syrup is sold on the black market for 1,000 to 1,200 taka per bottle. The proactive measures by the Churaibari police are seen as a crucial step in tackling the cross-border drug trade.