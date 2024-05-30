Cyclone Remal Causes Massive Rs 5 Crore Loss to Tripura’s Power Infrastructure; Power and Agriculture Sectors Hit Hard

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 30, 2024: Tripura Power department has incurred losses exceeding Rs 5 crore due to the extensive damage caused by cyclone ‘Remal’ throughout the state on May 27 last, claimed department’s Secretary Abhishek Singh in a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Thursday.

“There has been no loss of life in the state so far, thanks to the administration’s proactive measures to mitigate the effects of Cyclone ‘Remal’,” Secretary Singh announced. He detailed the extent of the damage, stating, “Our power system has been extensively damaged in all districts. Approximately 550 km of transmission lines, 850 power poles, and over 100 transformers have been affected.”

Singh further elaborated on the ongoing restoration efforts, noting that “994 employees of the contractor company, alongside our department employees, are working tirelessly to restore electricity service across the state. Already, about 60 percent of the power pole repairs have been completed, and we are committed to swiftly finishing the remaining work.” He also assured the public that the power department is actively addressing the numerous calls from residents seeking assistance, stating, “Necessary steps are being taken to resolve all issues expeditiously.”

Speaking in the press conference, the State Project Officer of the State Disaster Management Authority Sarat Kumar Das said “The administration in collaboration with disaster management teams is undertaking an inclusive assessment of the statewide damage caused by Cyclone ‘Remal’ and striving to maintain normalcy,” Das explained. He provided an update on the human impact of the cyclone, disclosing that “1,574 houses have been damaged, and 12 relief camps are currently operational, sheltering 1,220 people.”

The Managing Director of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) Debasish Sarkar highlighted the specific damage to the power infrastructure. “Our primary focus is on rapidly restoring the damaged transmission lines and poles to reinstate normal power supply. We are coordinating closely with various departments, including the forest department, SDRF, NDRF, and the state administration, to expedite these efforts,” Sarkar said.