Manipur Govt. Declares Public Holidays On May 30 And 31 Amid Severe Floods

NET Web Desk

In response to severe flooding caused by incessant rains from Cyclone Remal, the Governor of Manipur has declared May 30 and 31, 2024, as public holidays.

This decision affects all government offices, public sector undertakings, corporations, and autonomous bodies across the state.

Additionally, banks, financial institutions, and the Life Insurance Corporation of India will also remain closed on these dates under the powers granted by Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

The heavy rains have led to significant inundation in various districts, including Imphal West, Imphal East, Kangpokpi, Senapati, and Bishnupur.

The state government, along with district administrations and concerned departments, is actively conducting rescue and relief operations.

Residents are urged to stay indoors and venture out only for emergencies to facilitate smooth relief efforts.

Those trapped in floodwaters are encouraged to contact local helpline numbers provided by their respective Deputy Commissioners.

Additionally, centralized helpline numbers are available for any emergency needs

09233522822, 09485280461, 0385-2440028, 06909525816

0385-2912006.

Separate orders regarding the closure of schools and colleges were issued on May 28, 2024, by the relevant departments.

Essential services and departments involved in rescue and relief operations, such as Home, Police, District Administration, Relief & Disaster Management, Power, Health & Family Welfare, PHE, Water Resources, PWD, GAD, CAF&PD, MI, Forests, and LDA, will continue to function.

All other department officers and employees are required to remain available via phone for any emergencies.