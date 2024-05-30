Nagaland: Vehicular Movement Restricted On National Highway-2 Kohima-Mao Road

NET Web Desk

Due to damage in the abutment of Minor Bridge at Kohima Mao Road NH-02 near E-service station Jakhama, caused by heavy rains, restrictions have been imposed on vehicular movement over the Bridge with immediate effect till further notice.

Deputy Commissioner Kohima in an order stated that vehicular traffic over the bridge for Heavy Motor Vehicle beyond 12 tonnes will remain suspended.

While heavy Motor Vehicle below 12 tonnes would be restricted to one vehicle at a time with speed limit of 5 kilometre per hour.

In addition, vehicular traffic over the bridge for all types of vehicles will be closed from 7PM to 7AM.

Further, during the traffic closure period, alternate route via Keyake (BSF camp) – Chakhabama Military Station – Kezoma – prayer park (kidima) – Kidima is suggested for Light Motor Vehicle.