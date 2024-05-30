One More Dead Body Recovered, Toll In Mizoram Landslides

NET Web Desk

One more body was recovered on Thursday, taking the toll in multiple landslides in Mizoram’s Aizawl district to 28, a police officer said.

Aizawl Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahool Alwal said that the body of a non-local resident was recovered from the debris of a landslide at Hlimen on the southern outskirts of Aizawl at 11 am on Thursday.

With the new recovery, altogether, 28 bodies have been recovered so far, he said.

According to the SP, six people, including a six-month old baby, are believed to be still missing.

Although district officials and police stated the death toll to be 29 on Wednesday, they later made rectifications and said it was 27 on Wednesday and expressed apologies citing that wrong information was mistakenly given from Aibawk village, where search for two missing persons is still underway, due to poor mobile network.

Officials said that 15 bodies have been recovered from a massive landslide at a stone quarry in Melthum area and six from Hlimen, both on the southern outskirts of Aizawl, two persons died in Falkawn village about 15 km from Aizawl and one each in Lungsei and Kelsi villages in Aizawl district died when houses were swept away by landslides.

Three minors and seven non-local residents from Jharkhand and Assam were among the 28 victims, they said.

Aizawl’s Deputy Commissioner Nazuk Kumar told reporters that rescue and search operations began on Thursday morning in Melthum, Hlimen and Aibawk areas for the third day.