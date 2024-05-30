Techi Doria Becomes First Arunachal Cricketer To Play For An English Club

NET Web Desk

Techi Doria has made history as the first cricketer from Arunachal Pradesh to sign a contract with Wolverhampton Cricket Club, an English club, where he will play in the 2024 Birmingham and District Premier League, the world’s oldest cricket league, established in 1888.

Doria, a standout player in the Ranji Trophy, has recently accumulated 411 runs at an average of 58.71 in his last four matches, including half-centuries against Sikkim, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Hyderabad.

His ability to perform under pressure has earned him recognition and a prestigious spot in the English cricket club.

In addition to his on-field success, Doria is known for providing free cricket training to students annually. His contributions to cricket go beyond batting, as he has also taken crucial wickets with his leg spin in various tournaments.

The British High Commission in New Delhi has issued a letter to Doria detailing the formalities for his International Sportsperson Visa and certificate of sponsorship.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Doria on Twitter, expressing pride and highlighting the inspiration Doria’s achievement brings to the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also celebrated the news, emphasizing the significance of this milestone for the Northeast region.

Doria’s signing with Wolverhampton Cricket Club marks a significant achievement, reflecting his talent and dedication, and opens a new chapter in his cricketing career.