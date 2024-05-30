Three Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Entry in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 30, 2024: Tripura police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals including a woman for illegal entry into India. Acting on a tip-off, the arrests were made at Chandrapur ISBT here in Agartala city, confirmed Sanjit Sen, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the East Agartala police station.

“Based on secret information, we received intelligence that three individuals were roaming suspiciously in the Chandrapur ISBT area,” said OC Sen. “A swift operation was conducted, and we successfully detained the suspects.”

The detained individuals have been identified as Mohammad Noor, Mohammad Abdullah, and Asna Begum. During the search, the police recovered Rs 3,000 Indian currencuy and 1,200 Bangladeshi taka in cash from their possession. “Upon interrogation, they admitted to being Bangladeshi citizens who had entered Tripura illegally through the Sonamura border with the assistance of brokers,” Sen added.

According to the police, the trio planned to travel to Punjab in search of employment opportunities. “They revealed during questioning that they were heading to Punjab for work,” noted Sen. “This arrest highlights the critical issue of illegal immigration and the role of brokers in facilitating such activities.”

The police are now focused on further investigations to uncover the network of brokers involved in this illegal activity. “We are committed to identifying and apprehending those who assist in such unlawful entries. Our efforts will continue to ensure the security and integrity of our borders,” stated OC Sen.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to monitor and control illegal immigration in the region. The three suspects are currently in police custody, and legal proceedings have been initiated against them.