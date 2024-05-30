Tripura Government Assures Citizens of Ample Fuel Oil Reserves Amid Cyclone Impact

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 30, 2024: In light of the heavy rains caused by Cyclone ‘Remal’, concerns have arisen about potential fuel oil shortages due to disruptions in the transport of essential commodities via rail and road. This fear has led to an unusual rush at petrol pumps across the state, with many two-wheeler drivers seen queuing up to stockpile fuel over the past two days.

Addressing these concerns, the state government has assured citizens that there are sufficient reserves of fuel oil to meet current demands. “The state currently has ample fuel oil reserves,” stated Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Thursday. He added that food and other daily necessities are also well stocked, urging the public not to panic.

“The situation is under control, and there is no need for unnecessary hoarding of commodities,” Chowdhury emphasized. The government requests citizens to remain calm and refrain from contributing to unnecessary chaos amid the adverse weather conditions.