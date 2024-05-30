Tripura Left Youth Organizations Clash Over State Issues: BJP’s Yuva Morcha Defends Government Performance

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 30, 2024: Amid escalating political tensions, the Pradesh BJP’s youth wing, Yuva Morcha, has firmly rebutted accusations from left-wing student and youth organizations regarding the state of education, healthcare, and law and order.

In a press conference held on Thursday, Yuva Morcha spokesperson Amlan Mukherjee presented a detailed defense of the BJP government’s performance, countering the criticisms and highlighting the administration’s achievements.

Amlan Mukherjee highlighted several achievements under the current BJP government. Mukherjee specifically addressed the contentious issue of employment for teacher trainees, stating, “During the Left Front period, 10,323 teacher trainee jobs were lost. However, since the BJP came into power, approximately 6,766 people have been transparently recruited through the TET examination.”

Addressing the opposition’s concerns about the state’s health system, Mukherjee pointed to significant improvements. “Patients used to die without treatment in various parts of the state under the previous administration,” he said. “Now, no patient dies without treatment. We’ve established trauma care centers in various district hospitals and recruited 164 doctors in the last six years. The finance department has approved the recruitment of 226 more doctors, 172 specialists, 200 pharmacists, and 143 lab technicians. The state has never seen such a large number of recruitments before.”

Mukherjee also cited advancements in the education sector, mentioning the establishment of new institutions. “We are setting up the National Law University, the National Forensic University, and 14 new colleges, including law colleges at Jirana,” he said.

On the topic of law and order, Mukherjee argued that the situation has improved under BJP governance. “The signature rate in Tripura was 87.22 percent during the Left Front government. It has now increased to 89.76 percent. This demonstrates an improvement in the state’s governance,” he claimed.

The Yuva Morcha spokesperson announced a statewide protest march on June 1 to counter what he described as “opposition propaganda.” Mukherjee detailed the plans, stating, “The protest will be organized across 60 BJP mandals at 4 pm. Additionally, a joint protest march will take place in front of the state BJP office, involving 14 mandals from Sadar City and Sadar Gramin. All protests will occur simultaneously.”

Accusing the opposition of staging a “drama,” Mukherjee emphasized the need to confront these allegations. The press conference was also attended by Vice President of Pradesh Yuva Morcha Vicky Prasad among others.