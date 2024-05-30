Tripura: New Civil Hospital to be Established in Agartala City; AMC Mayor and Health Secretary Visit Proposed Site

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 30, 2024: Agartala is set to witness the establishment of a new civil hospital aimed at providing quality healthcare services to its residents. This initiative is a collaborative effort between the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Department of Health and Family Welfare, government of Tripura.

In a significant move to expedite this project, Mayor Dipak Majumdar, Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Kiran Gitte, AMC Corporator Ratna Datta, AMC Commissioner Dr. Sailesh Kumar Yadav, National Health Mission Director Rajib Datta, Acting Health Director Dr. Sanjib Kumar Debbarma and Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine Dr. Anjan Das visited the proposed site at the Jackson Gate NBCC building, centrally located in Agartala.

Mayor Majumdar emphasized the urgency of this initiative, stating, “The goal is to provide accessible and quality health services to our citizens as quickly as possible. The collaboration with the Health Department is crucial for this endeavor.”

The preliminary plan includes identifying an area of approximately 18,000 square feet, utilizing one to two floors of the NBCC building. The hospital aims to operate daily from 8 AM to 8 PM, initially offering services in a 50-bed facility. Essential medical equipment, doctors, and paramedical staff will be provided by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Health Secretary Kiran Gitte highlighted the importance of this project in alleviating the burden on the state’s primary hospitals. “With the growing number of outpatients at GBP and IGM hospitals, this new civil hospital will play a vital role in reducing the pressure. GB Hospital receives around 2,000 patients daily, and IGM Hospital sees over 1,200 patients. The civil hospital will offer basic treatments and diagnostic tests, providing a much-needed alternative for residents.”

Gitte further explained, “Outsourced services will be integrated, and at a later stage, the hospital might expand its capabilities to include sub-divisional services. The Health and Family Welfare Department will support this project for the initial years, with the AMC managing day-to-day operations.”

The plan reflects the state government’s broader objective of enhancing healthcare services, as guided by the directives of Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha. Gitte noted, “The Chief Minister has been actively visiting various health institutions to drive improvements. Today’s visit and the forthcoming decisions are aligned with his vision.”

The AMC will finalize the proposal and submit it to the Department of Health and Family Welfare for further action. The Secretary assured, “All necessary steps will be taken to ensure the swift establishment of this hospital, equipped with the required medical resources and staffed by competent healthcare professionals.”

This new civil hospital represents a significant step forward in Agartala’s healthcare infrastructure, promising to deliver essential services to the city’s residents while alleviating the pressure on existing medical facilities.