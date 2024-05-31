Arunachal: TRIHMS Unveils Spacious, Well-Equipped ‘Labour Room’ For Improved Maternal Care

NET Web Desk

A new, state-of-the-art labour room at Arunachal’s Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) Obstetrics & Gynaecology Department was inaugurated by TRIHMS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dukhum Raina.

The event was attended by Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Wangsu Sumnayan, Dr. Rejum Ronya, and other hospital staff.

Associate Professor Dr. Goter Doke from the TRIHMS Gynaecology Department highlighted the new labour room’s features, noting its spacious design and modern facilities.

“The new labour room is equipped with six delivery tables, a newborn care centre, a labour ward, and a postnatal ward,” Dr. Doke stated.

In his address, Dr. Raina emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene within the hospital premises and urged patients and their attendants to support efforts in keeping the area tobacco-free.

“Such spacious and well-equipped labour rooms are rarely seen in Indian hospitals. We are proud to have this facility operational in Arunachal Pradesh. This will greatly enhance our ability to facilitate both normal deliveries and caesarean sections,” Dr. Raina added.

Dr. Doke also informed that TRIHMS offers free services for all normal deliveries and caesarean sections under the Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAAY) insurance schemes.

The inauguration of this advanced labour room marks a significant improvement in the healthcare services provided by TRIHMS, aiming to offer better maternal and neonatal care to the community.