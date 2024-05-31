Aryavart International University Tripura Partners With IBM To Offer UG And PG Programs

NET Web Desk

Aryavart International University, nestled in the heart of Dharmanagar, North Tripura, has set a new benchmark in academic excellence by signing a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with IBM, one of the world’s leading technology companies.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the region, as it brings forth a range of specialized courses aimed at empowering students with the latest advancements in technology and analytics.

Under the visionary leadership of Chairman Mr. Raman Kumar Rohan, Aryavart International University is set to introduce a series of innovative programs tailored to meet the demands of the modern world.

With a keen focus on cutting-edge technology, the university is proud to offer the following courses:

B.Tech (CSE) with a specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. BCA with a specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. MBA with a specialization in Business Analytics. BBA with a specialization in Business Analytics.

These courses have been meticulously designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

By partnering with IBM, a global leader in technology and innovation, The Aryavart International University ensures that its students receive world-class education and exposure to industry best practices.

Mr. Roshan affirmed the university’s commitment to providing students with access to cutting-edge resources

and opportunities.

He emphasized that these courses are a testament to Arvavart International University’s dedication to preparing students for success in the digital age.

Furthermore, alongside the introduction of these specialized courses, Aryavart International University is also opening admissions for the academic session 2024-2025.

Prospective students can explore a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various departments, including Computer Science and Technology, Commerce and Management, Social Science and Humanities, Physical Education, Journalism, and

Mass Communication.

The university’s admission office, conveniently located in the ITI compound at Mission Tilla, Dharmanagar, is open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday to Saturday.

For those seeking further information, inquiries can be made by contacting +91 9355822001 or visiting the university’s official website at www.aiuniversity.edu.in.

Aryavart International University’s collaboration with IBM and the introduction of these pioneering courses underscore its commitment to excellence in education and its dedication to preparing students for success in the dynamic and competitive global landscape.

With these initiatives, the university is poised to become a hub of innovation and academic excellence in the region, fostering the next generation of leaders in technology and analytics.