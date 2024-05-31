Assam Cricketer Uma Chetry Selected In Indian Women’s National Cricket Team For South Africa Series

NET Web Desk

In a significant milestone for Assam cricket, Uncapped wicketkeeper batter Uma Chetry has been named to represent India in all formats (Tests, ODIs, and T20Is) for the upcoming series against South Africa.

This announcement marks a historic achievement as Chetry becomes the first woman from Assam to receive a call-up to the Indian national squad.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) proudly announced the selection on their official Facebook page, extending their best wishes to Chetry.

ACA President Taranga Gogoi and Secretary Tridib Konwar both expressed their congratulations and support for Chetry, who hails from Kandulimari village in the Bokakhat division of Golaghat district, Assam.

Born on July 27, 2002, Uma Chetry’s journey to the national team is one of inspiration and determination. Encouraged by her mother, Chetry began playing cricket on the streets with her brother Bijoy Chetry and other local boys.

She is the only girl among five siblings and attended Bokakhat Hindi High School.

Chetry’s cricketing talents were evident early on, leading to her participation in India’s gold-winning squad at the Asia Games in Hangzhou last year and her debut in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for the UP Warriorz earlier this year.

Chetry’s inclusion in the Indian squad comes as a replacement for the injured Yastika Bhatia.

Moreover, the upcoming India vs. South Africa series is noteworthy as it marks the first Test match between the two nations in a decade, with their last encounter dating back to 2014.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the squad for the multi-format series, with Harmanpreet Kaur continuing as captain and Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain.

The seven-match series against South Africa is highly anticipated, and Chetry’s inclusion is a testament to her hard work and the growing talent pool in Assam cricket.