BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee Mocks Previous Regime’s ‘Golden Age’ in Tripura; Panchayat Election Prep Underway

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 31, 2024: In an oblique reference of the erstwhile Left Front government under Chief Minister Manik Sarkar in Tripura, Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Rajib Bhattacharjee in a sarcastic tone asserted that the populace of the state is presently grappling with the aftermath of what he termed as the ‘Swarna-Yug’ (Golden Age) sins.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the BJP North Tripura district office on Friday afternoon, Bhattacharjee said that the party’s preparedness for the Panchayat elections following the declaration of Lok Sabha election results on June 4th.

“The golden age that was once celebrated is now casting long shadows over the present,” Bhattacharya remarked alluding to the previous administration’s tenure. He continued, “The people of our state are now bearing the brunt of past misdeeds. It’s time to look forward and ensure that our future is not dictated by the sins of yesteryears.”

The meeting which began at 3 pm saw the presence of Pradesh Vice-President Tapas Bhattacharya, MLA Bhagwan Das of Kumarghat assembly constituency, OBC Morcha Pradesh President Malina Debnath, Uttar Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Bhabatosh Das and North District President Kajal Das.

Pradesh BJP chief outlined the party’s strategy for the upcoming Panchayat elections and the celebration plans for June 4 anticipating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term. “On June 4, we will drench ourselves in colours of Holi, not just in celebration but also in preparation for the Panchayat elections,” he declared.

Bhattacharjee criticized the opposition’s claims of scarcity in the state, stating, “They say we lack food, water, and everything else. But under the BJP’s governance, and with the Prime Minister’s blessings, we’ve ensured that the poor receive their due.” He highlighted the distribution of free rations, including lentils, flour, mustard oil, tea leaves, and spices, through fair price shops.

The state president called for unity and strength in the face of the upcoming electoral challenges. “The upcoming Panchayat elections are not just a political contest but a test of our resolve. We must cross the ‘Vaitarani’ together, fearlessly with concerted efforts,” Bhattacharjee urged, setting a tone of determination for the party’s future endeavours.